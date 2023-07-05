Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Glueck ab” German Paratroopers in Baumholder [Image 4 of 8]

    “Glueck ab” German Paratroopers in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A German Paratrooper (Bundeswehr) with the 5. Kompanie/Fallschirmjaeger, Regiment 26, train how to use a throwing hook at a barbwire to check for booby traps before assault an enemy occupied building during an urban terrain warfare exercise in Smith Barrack at Baumholder, Germany, Juli 12, 2023. The unit trained in preparation for future Movement Over Urban Terrain Village exercises and scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:18
    VIRIN: 230712-A-MX671-1096
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

