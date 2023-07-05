“Glueck ab” German Paratroopers in Baumholder

German Paratroopers (Bundeswehr) with the 5. Kompanie/Fallschirmjaeger, Regiment 26, get last instructions of their Feldwebel (Sergeant First Class) before assault an enemy occupied building during an urban terrain warfare exercise in Smith Barrack at Baumholder, Germany, Juli 12, 2023. The unit trained in preparation for future Movement Over Urban Terrain Village exercises and scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

