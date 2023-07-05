A German Paratrooper (Bundeswehr) with the 5. Kompanie/Fallschirmjaeger, Regiment 26, train fire support with a Heckler & Koch Machine Gun MG5/HK121

before assault an enemy occupied building during an urban terrain warfare exercise in Smith Barrack at Baumholder, Germany, Juli 12, 2023. The unit trained in preparation for future Movement Over Urban Terrain Village exercises and scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:18 Photo ID: 7911568 VIRIN: 230712-A-MX671-1025 Resolution: 3666x2932 Size: 7.1 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Glueck ab” German Paratroopers in Baumholder [Image 8 of 8], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.