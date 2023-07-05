“Glueck ab” German Paratroopers in Baumholder

A German Paratrooper (Bundeswehr) with the 5. Kompanie/Fallschirmjaeger, Regiment 26, train how to assault an enemy occupied building during an urban terrain warfare exercise in Smith Barrack at Baumholder, Germany, Juli 12, 2023. The unit trained in preparation for future Movement Over Urban Terrain Village exercises and scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

