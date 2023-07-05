Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Spill Response Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    JTF-RH Spill Response Exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Federal Fire Department personnel discuss response plans during a spill response exercise at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 13, 2023. This exercise is mandated by the Hawaii Department of Health emergency state order and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 2023 Consent Order. Joint Task Force-Red Hill’s (JTF-RH) Response Directorate’s purpose is to protect the aquifer and environment by analyzing spill scenarios and developing appropriate mitigation measures. JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, policies and regulations. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 00:22
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
