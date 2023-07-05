JTF-RH Spill Response Exercise

Federal Fire Department personnel walk through the tunnel in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility during a spill response exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 13, 2023. This exercise is mandated by the DOH emergency state order and the EPA 2023 Consent Order. JTF-RH Response Directorate’s purpose is to protect the aquifer and environment by analyzing every scenarios and developing appropriate mitigation measures. JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, policies and regulations. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

