“Spill Drill” Exercise Demonstrates    Safety, Preparedness and Inter-Agency Coordination 

Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed a comprehensive inter-agency response exercise focused on containing and remediating a “worst-case” scenario fuel spill July 13, 2023.



“This was a collaborative drill where military, federal, state, and local agency partners worked as one team to simulate disaster response in order to protect the health of the community and mitigate harm to the environment,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, Deputy Commander, JTF-RH. “The spill drill exercise provided us with real-world training to the response plans we developed through the interagency process.”



This exercise is the final spill scenario simulating a fuel release within the Red Hill facility. This latest drill involved a series of coordinated exercises where participants simulated various aspects of a fuel spill response, such as containment, cleanup, environmental monitoring, and public communication. Lessons learned from this exercise will be used to refine response protocols, update training programs, and enhance interagency coordination.



“Much time was spent developing the spill response plans, and I appreciate the agencies who worked together to ensure all bases were covered. I’m confident that our collective team is prepared for defueling the Red Hill facility,” said Captain Michael O’Beirne, JTF-RH’s response directorate lead.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or access the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple iOS App store or Google Play store. For more information about Red Hill visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/. For more detailed information on the Navy's Red Hill environmental efforts, please visit www.jbphh-safewaters.org.

