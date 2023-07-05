A Federal Fire Department Firefighter firefighter puts on dons firefighting gear during a spill response exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 13, 2023.This exercise is mandated by the Hawaii DOH Department of Health emergency state order and the EPA U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 2023 Consent Order. JTF-RH Joint Task Force-Red Hill’s (JTF-RH) Response Directorate’s purpose is to protect the aquifer and environment by analyzing spill scenarios and developing appropriate mitigation measures. JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, policies and regulations. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 00:23 Photo ID: 7911421 VIRIN: 230713-M-BI564-1014 Resolution: 3136x4279 Size: 1 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-RH Spill Response Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.