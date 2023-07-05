U.S. Army Col. Hank Barnes Brigade Commander of 189th Infantry Brigade presents the outgoing commander Lt.Col. Steve Beard of 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion and his family an award during the Change of Command Ceremony at Solo Point, Dupont, Washington July 12, 2023. Change of Commands ceremonies is a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (Photos by SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:11 Photo ID: 7910776 VIRIN: 230712-A-QA940-1191 Resolution: 4143x2787 Size: 914.57 KB Location: DUPONT, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.