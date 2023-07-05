U.S. Army Lt.Col. Gregory Canady, incoming commander for 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, gives his opening remarks during the Change of Command Ceremony at Solo Point, Dupont, Washington, July 13, 2023. Change of Commands ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (Photos by SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 18:11
|Photo ID:
|7910779
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-QA940-1200
|Resolution:
|3109x2341
|Size:
|508.15 KB
|Location:
|DUPONT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT