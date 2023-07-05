Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 5 of 5]

    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB

    DUPONT, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt.Col. Gregory Canady, incoming commander for 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, gives his opening remarks during the Change of Command Ceremony at Solo Point, Dupont, Washington, July 13, 2023. Change of Commands ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (Photos by SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 7910779
    VIRIN: 230712-A-QA940-1200
    Resolution: 3109x2341
    Size: 508.15 KB
    Location: DUPONT, WA, US 
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

