U.S. Army Lt.Col. Steve Beard assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade makes his closing remarks during a Change of Command Ceremony at Solo Point, Dupont, Washington, July 12, 2023. Lt.Col Beard’s tenure was marked by unwavering dedication and strategic vision. (Photos by SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:11 Photo ID: 7910765 VIRIN: 230712-A-QA940-1198 Resolution: 3795x2396 Size: 657.5 KB Location: DUPONT, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.