U.S. Army Lt.Col. Steve Beard assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade makes his closing remarks during a Change of Command Ceremony at Solo Point, Dupont, Washington, July 12, 2023. Lt.Col Beard’s tenure was marked by unwavering dedication and strategic vision. (Photos by SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)
|07.12.2023
|07.13.2023 18:11
|7910765
|230712-A-QA940-1198
|3795x2396
|657.5 KB
|DUPONT, WA, US
|2
|0
This work, Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
