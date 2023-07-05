Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 1 of 5]

    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB

    DUPONT, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt.Col. Steve Beard assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade makes his closing remarks during a Change of Command Ceremony at Solo Point, Dupont, Washington, July 12, 2023. Lt.Col Beard’s tenure was marked by unwavering dedication and strategic vision. (Photos by SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 7910765
    VIRIN: 230712-A-QA940-1198
    Resolution: 3795x2396
    Size: 657.5 KB
    Location: DUPONT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB
    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB
    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB
    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB
    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #189th
    #FirstArmyDivWest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT