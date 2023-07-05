Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 4 of 5]

    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB

    DUPONT, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Hank Barnes, Brigade Commander of 189th Infantry Brigade, gives his remarks during 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion’s Change of Command at Solo Point, Dupont, Washington, July 12, 2023. Change of Commands ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (Photos by SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 7910778
    VIRIN: 230712-A-QA940-1197
    Resolution: 5472x2766
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: DUPONT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB
    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB
    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB
    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB
    Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #189th #1stArmy #Cold Steel #FirstArmyDivisonWest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT