Lt.Col. Beard relinquishes command of 3-364th BEB

U.S. Army Col. Hank Barnes, Brigade Commander of 189th Infantry Brigade, gives his remarks during 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion’s Change of Command at Solo Point, Dupont, Washington, July 12, 2023. Change of Commands ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (Photos by SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

