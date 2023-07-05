2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Water Crossing Event

U.S. Army Sgt. Cooper Hulse, a cavalry scout assigned to the Hawaii Army National Guard, representing Region VII, left, and U.S. Army Spc. Quinn Mears, a combat engineer assigned to the Hawaii Army National Guard, representing Region VII, paddle their way across Otter Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition water crossing event July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

