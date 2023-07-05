Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Water Crossing Event [Image 11 of 24]

    2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Water Crossing Event

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leo Kerfeld, an infantryman assigned to the Minnesota Army National Guard, representing Region IV, left, and U.S. Army Spc. John Shields, a combat medical specialist assigned to the Iowa Army National Guard, representing Region IV, paddle their way across Otter Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition water crossing event July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 20:13
    Photo ID: 7908069
    VIRIN: 230712-Z-DX219-1011
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Water Crossing Event [Image 24 of 24], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

