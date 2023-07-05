2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Water Crossing Event

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leo Kerfeld, an infantryman assigned to the Minnesota Army National Guard, representing Region IV, left, and U.S. Army Spc. John Shields, a combat medical specialist assigned to the Iowa Army National Guard, representing Region IV, paddle their way across Otter Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition water crossing event July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US