2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Water Crossing Event

U.S. Army Sgt. Bailey Ruff, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the South Dakota Army National Guard, representing Region VI, left, and U.S. Army Spc. Luke Harrison, a field artillery radar operator assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard, representing Region VI, paddle their way across Otter Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition water crossing event July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US