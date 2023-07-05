U.S. Air Force Col. Ian Rybczynski, 17th Medical Group commander, speaks after the group's change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6, 2023. The 17th MDG supports the 17th Training Wing in the execution of the Air Education and Training Command’s mission by ensuring the health and readiness of the base population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:37 Photo ID: 7907320 VIRIN: 230706-F-QS607-1071 Resolution: 4336x3097 Size: 1.1 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Medical Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.