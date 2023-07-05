U.S. Air Force Col. Ian Rybczynski, 17th Medical Group commander, speaks after the group's change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6, 2023. The 17th MDG supports the 17th Training Wing in the execution of the Air Education and Training Command’s mission by ensuring the health and readiness of the base population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 14:37
|Photo ID:
|7907320
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-QS607-1071
|Resolution:
|4336x3097
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Medical Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th Medical Group welcomes new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT