17th Medical Group welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Ian Rybczynski, incoming 17th Medical Group commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6, 2023. Rybczynski was previously the 59th Medical Wing Biomedical Science Executive at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

