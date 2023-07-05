17th Medical Group welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, takes the guidon from Col. Derek Larbie, outgoing 17th Medical Group commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6, 2023. Passing the guidon represents the transfer of leadership responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

