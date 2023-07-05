Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Medical Group welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    17th Medical Group welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, takes the guidon from Col. Derek Larbie, outgoing 17th Medical Group commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6, 2023. Passing the guidon represents the transfer of leadership responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:37
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    CoC
    Change of command
    HCOS
    OMRS
    17th MDG

