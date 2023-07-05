Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th Medical Group welcomes new commander

    17th Medical Group welcomes new commander

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | U.S. Air Force Col. Ian Rybczynski, 17th Medical Group commander, speaks after the...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Medical Group conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6.

    The 17th MDG welcomed incoming commander, Col. Ian Rybczynski. Rybczynski was previously the 59th Medical Wing Biomedical Science Executive at Joint Base San-Antonio Lackland, Texas.

    The 17th MDG supports the 17th Training Wing in the execution of the Air Education and Training Command’s mission by ensuring the health and readiness of the base population.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:37
    Story ID: 449037
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Medical Group welcomes new commander, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    17th Medical Group welcomes new commander
    17th Medical Group welcomes new commander
    17th Medical Group welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    CoC
    Change of command
    HCOS
    OMRS
    17th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT