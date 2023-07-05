The 17th Medical Group conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6.
The 17th MDG welcomed incoming commander, Col. Ian Rybczynski. Rybczynski was previously the 59th Medical Wing Biomedical Science Executive at Joint Base San-Antonio Lackland, Texas.
The 17th MDG supports the 17th Training Wing in the execution of the Air Education and Training Command’s mission by ensuring the health and readiness of the base population.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 14:37
|Story ID:
|449037
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Medical Group welcomes new commander, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
