10th Special Forces Group Military Free-Fall in Bosnia-Herzegovina

A Civil Affairs Soldier assigned to U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), teaches Bosnian soldiers how to apply a make-shift tourniquet during a military free-fall operation in Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina, June 23, 2023. U.S. SOF finds opportunities to facilitate training like TCCC to help foster interoperability and strengthen our partnerships in the Balkans. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Laura Bauer)
|06.23.2023
|07.12.2023 08:12
|7906435
|230623-A-AA430-3855
|5040x3360
|3.62 MB
|TUZLA, BA
|2
|0
