    10th Special Forces Group Military Free-Fall in Bosnia-Herzegovina [Image 7 of 7]

    10th Special Forces Group Military Free-Fall in Bosnia-Herzegovina

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Civil Affairs Soldier assigned to U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), teaches Bosnian soldiers how to apply a make-shift tourniquet during a military free-fall operation in Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina, June 23, 2023. U.S. SOF finds opportunities to facilitate training like TCCC to help foster interoperability and strengthen our partnerships in the Balkans. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Laura Bauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 7906435
    VIRIN: 230623-A-AA430-3855
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: TUZLA, BA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Special Forces Group Military Free-Fall in Bosnia-Herzegovina [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

