    10th Special Forces Group Military Free-Fall in Bosnia-Herzegovina [Image 2 of 7]

    10th Special Forces Group Military Free-Fall in Bosnia-Herzegovina

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Green Beret assigned to U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) lands on a drop zone in Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina, during a military free-fall operation, June 21, 2023. Special Operations Forces maintain their readiness by conducting military free-fall jumps, which ensures they are able to respond anywhere and anytime to emerging threats to maintain security and stability in the Balkan region. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Laura Bauer)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    VIRIN: 230623-A-AA430-3383
    Location: TUZLA, BA 
