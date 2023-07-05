A Civil Affairs Soldier assigned to U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), talks to Bosnian soldiers about how to apply a make-shift tourniquet during a military free-fall operation in Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina, June 23, 2023. U.S. SOF finds opportunities to facilitate training like TCCC to help foster interoperability and strengthen our partnerships in the Balkans. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Laura Bauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:12 Photo ID: 7906434 VIRIN: 230623-A-AA430-3786 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 2.21 MB Location: TUZLA, BA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Special Forces Group Military Free-Fall in Bosnia-Herzegovina [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.