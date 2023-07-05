10th Special Forces Group Military Free-Fall in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Green Berets assigned to U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) descend on a drop zone in Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina, during a military free-fall operation, June 21, 2023. Special Operations Forces maintain their readiness by conducting military free-fall jumps, which ensures they are able to respond anywhere and anytime to emerging threats to maintain security and stability in the Balkan region. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Laura Bauer)

