    Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions [Image 4 of 4]

    Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions

    GUAM

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52 H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana receives maintenance July 6, 2023, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Bomber missions maintain a high state of readiness and validates an always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7905656
    VIRIN: 230706-F-DB515-1761
    Resolution: 5881x3851
    Size: 793.46 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

