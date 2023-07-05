Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions

A B-52 H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana receives maintenance July 6, 2023, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Bomber missions maintain a high state of readiness and validates an always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7905656
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-DB515-1761
|Resolution:
|5881x3851
|Size:
|793.46 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
