A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana arrives on the flightline July 6, 2023 as part of a Bomber Task Force Mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7905655
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-DB515-1823
|Resolution:
|4133x2320
|Size:
|619.55 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Delia Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
