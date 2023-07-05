Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana arrives on the flightline July 6, 2023 as part of a Bomber Task Force Mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

