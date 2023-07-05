Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions [Image 2 of 4]

    GUAM

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana lands on the flightline July 6, 2023, on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 00:08
    Location: GU
    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Pacific Ocean
    Pacific Air Forces
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Stratofortress
    B-52H
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

