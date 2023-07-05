Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana lands on the flightline July 6, 2023, on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)
