Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy pose for a group photo during a visit to the Korea Military Academy in Seoul, South Korea, July 10, 2023. Twenty cadets visited the Korea Military Academy and Special Warfare School. They met future Korean military officers much like themselves and learned about the mission on the peninsula. The future U.S. Army officers are visiting Korea as part of their summer program.
(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Choi, Kang Min)
Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 23:40
Photo ID:
|7903350
VIRIN:
|230710-A-ZZ999-1001
Resolution:
|5785x3857
Size:
|16.82 MB
Location:
|SEOUL, KR
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|2
This work, West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
