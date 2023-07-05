Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul [Image 6 of 6]

    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2023

    8th Army

    Twenty U.S. Military Academy cadets visited the Korea Military Academy and Special Warfare School in the Seoul area, July 10, 2023. They met future Korean military officers much like themselves and learned about the mission on the peninsula. The future U.S. Army officers are visiting Korea as part of their summer program.

    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Choi, Kang Min)

    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul

    korea
    Eighth Army

