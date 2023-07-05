Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul

    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul

    Courtesy Photo | Twenty U.S. Military Academy cadets visited the Korea Military Academy and Special...... read more read more

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2023

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    Twenty U.S. Military Academy cadets visited the Korean Military Academy and Special Warfare School in the Seoul area July 10, 2023.

    They were welcomed by the KMA leadership and got to interact with and learn about their Korean counterparts who will also one day lead their military.

    The cadets are visiting South Korea as part of their summer program at the academy at West Point, New York, which is 6,820 miles from Seoul.

    The cadets will visit the KMA for two days and leave on the third day to visit U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea.

    Each year, Eighth Army hosts U.S. Army cadets from the U.S. Military Academy and other ROTC programs as part of their summer program where they visit with active duty Army units around the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 23:40
    Story ID: 448862
    Location: SEOUL, KR 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul
    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul
    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul
    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul
    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul
    West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT