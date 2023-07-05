West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul

Courtesy Photo | Twenty U.S. Military Academy cadets visited the Korea Military Academy and Special...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Twenty U.S. Military Academy cadets visited the Korea Military Academy and Special Warfare School in the Seoul area, July 10, 2023. They met future Korean military officers much like themselves and learned about the mission on the peninsula. The future U.S. Army officers are visiting Korea as part of their summer program. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Choi, Kang Min) see less | View Image Page

Twenty U.S. Military Academy cadets visited the Korean Military Academy and Special Warfare School in the Seoul area July 10, 2023.



They were welcomed by the KMA leadership and got to interact with and learn about their Korean counterparts who will also one day lead their military.



The cadets are visiting South Korea as part of their summer program at the academy at West Point, New York, which is 6,820 miles from Seoul.



The cadets will visit the KMA for two days and leave on the third day to visit U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea.



Each year, Eighth Army hosts U.S. Army cadets from the U.S. Military Academy and other ROTC programs as part of their summer program where they visit with active duty Army units around the globe.