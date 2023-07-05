West Point cadets visit Korea Military Academy, Special Warfare School in Seoul

Twenty U.S. Military Academy cadets visited the Korea Military Academy and Special Warfare School in the Seoul area, July 10, 2023. They met future Korean military officers much like themselves and learned about the mission on the peninsula. The future U.S. Army officers are visiting Korea this as part of their summer program.



(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Choi, Kang Min)

