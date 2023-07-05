Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexandra Hernandez, a dentist assigned to the 507th Medical Squadron, prepares to help a patient in Yellville, Ark., July 10, 2023. Hernandez took part in Northwest Arkansas Wellness, a medical Innovative Readiness Training mission. IRT is a Department of Defense program that provides health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity services to the U.S. and its territories. It also provides training opportunities for U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

