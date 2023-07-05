Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 1 of 3]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phuy Tran, an optometrist assigned to the 142nd Medical Group, arranges vision screening equipment in preparation for a medical Innovative Readiness Training mission in Yellville, Arkansas, July 9, 2023. This IRT, Northwest Arkansas Wellness, first served the area in 2017. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. IRT provides key services like health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 21:13
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
