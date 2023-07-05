Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phuy Tran, an optometrist assigned to the 142nd Medical Group, arranges vision screening equipment in preparation for a medical Innovative Readiness Training mission in Yellville, Arkansas, July 9, 2023. This IRT, Northwest Arkansas Wellness, first served the area in 2017. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. IRT provides key services like health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

