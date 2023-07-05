Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

More than 180 service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, as well as the active-duty Air Force and Navy, kicked off Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission, here yesterday.



Innovative Readiness Training is a Department of Defense military training program for U.S. states and territories. The program delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while providing essential health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity services.



“We are not on a fixed base where everything is ready to use, so it’s all on us to set up everything and that’s part of the training,” said Maj. Ethan Anticevich, officer-in-charge of the mission. “From nuts to bolts, we are building this whole mission.”



The Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT mission is part of a community partnership with the Delta Regional Authority and the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.



“We can’t do any of this without support from our community partners and we’ve had plenty of that here,” said Anticevich.



Tina Cole, NWAEDD Community Coordinator, said the area benefited from the no-cost medical care provided during a similar mission in 2017.



“We served 3,818 people and provided just under $700,000 in care,” said Cole. “Before that team of military members even packed up to leave, we must have had 50 phone calls asking when they were coming back.”



Services this year will be provided at Yellville/Summit High School and are scheduled to include primary medical care, dental services such as fillings and extractions, and vision screenings.



While there, medical personnel will also participate in job-specific training to maintain readiness and prepare for possible deployments.



The no-cost medical services are expected to run from July 10-19.

