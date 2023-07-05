Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 2 of 3]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Soldiers prepare medical supplies for Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training mission, in Yellville, Arkansas, July 9, 2023.
    More than 180 U.S. service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, and the Navy converged upon the area to train and provide no-cost health care to area residents. IRT is a Department of Defense program that provides health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity services to the U.S. and its territories. It also provides training opportunities for U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 21:13
    Photo ID: 7903264
    VIRIN: 230709-F-ML790-1064
    Resolution: 4794x3196
    Size: 606.55 KB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT