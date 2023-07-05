Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

U.S. Soldiers prepare medical supplies for Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training mission, in Yellville, Arkansas, July 9, 2023.

More than 180 U.S. service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, and the Navy converged upon the area to train and provide no-cost health care to area residents. IRT is a Department of Defense program that provides health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity services to the U.S. and its territories. It also provides training opportunities for U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

