    Dominate the Dirty Work: 88th Medical Support Squadron [Image 6 of 10]

    Dominate the Dirty Work: 88th Medical Support Squadron

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Jason Barcelon, Medical Materiel Technician, gathers boxes for a shipment in the warehouse at
    the Wright Patterson Medical center, OH, June 29, 2023. Medical Support Squadron was this month’s pick for “Dominate the Dirty Work”, a series of stories offering an in depth look at the hard working and dedicated individuals that often go unseen. (Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 13:33
    Photo ID: 7902306
    VIRIN: 230629-F-MA885-1006
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 906.17 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dominate the Dirty Work: 88th Medical Support Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WPAFB
    Dominate
    MDSS
    DHA
    dirty work
    88th MDG

