Dominate the Dirty Work: 88th Medical Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Vivian Thompson, 88th Medical Materiel Technician, left, and SrA John Jackson, Medical Materiel Technician moves a palate of equipment in the warehouse at the Wright Patterson Medical center, OH, June 29, 2023. Medical Support Squadron was this month’s pick for “Dominate the Dirty Work”, a series of stories offering an in depth look at the hard working and dedicated individuals that often go unseen. (Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

