Dominate the Dirty Work: 88th Medical Support Squadron

Bill Young prepares equipment to be send out in the warehouse at the Wright Patterson Medical center, OH, June 29, 2023. Medical Support Squadron was this month’s pick for “Dominate the Dirty Work”, a series of stories offering an in depth look at the hard working and dedicated individuals that often go unseen. (Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US