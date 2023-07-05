Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dominate the Dirty Work: 88th Medical Support Squadron [Image 9 of 10]

    Dominate the Dirty Work: 88th Medical Support Squadron

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aysha Truett, 88th Medical Readiness Non-commissioned Officer, puts equipment inside a bag for an upcoming deployment while Senior Airman Aliyah Decena, checks it off the deployment checklist in the warehouse at the Wright Patterson Medical center, OH, June 29, 2023. Medical Support Squadron was this month’s pick for “Dominate the Dirty Work”, a series of stories offering an in depth look at the hard working and dedicated individuals that often go unseen. (Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 13:34
    Photo ID: 7902309
    VIRIN: 230630-F-MA885-1009
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US
