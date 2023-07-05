Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/8 Marine Awarded NAM for Saving Lives After Vehicle Collision [Image 5 of 5]

    2/8 Marine Awarded NAM for Saving Lives After Vehicle Collision

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Diaz, a Miami native and rifleman with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo after an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2023. Diaz was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for saving a family after a motor vehicle collision in Atkinson, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 7901726
    VIRIN: 230630-M-CQ925-1138
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 16.21 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2/8 Marine Awarded NAM for Saving Lives After Vehicle Collision [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAM
    2/8
    2dMarDiv
    Vehicle Collision
    USMCNews

