2/8 Marine Awarded NAM for Saving Lives After Vehicle Collision

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Diaz, a Miami native and rifleman with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo after an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2023. Diaz was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for saving a family after a motor vehicle collision in Atkinson, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

