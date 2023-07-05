2/8 Marine Awarded NAM for Saving Lives After Vehicle Collision

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Diaz, a Miami native and rifleman with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo after an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2023. Diaz was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for saving a family after a motor vehicle collision in Atkinson, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7901725
|VIRIN:
|230630-M-CQ925-1123
|Resolution:
|11193x18271
|Size:
|89.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
