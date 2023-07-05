U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Diaz, a Miami native and rifleman with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, receives an award during an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2023. Diaz was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for saving a family after a motor vehicle collision in Atkinson, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7901723
|VIRIN:
|230630-M-CQ925-1028
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|20.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|MIAKKA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/8 Marine Awarded NAM for Saving Lives After Vehicle Collision [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT