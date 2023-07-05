Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC Troop Command Change of Command [Image 15 of 15]

    LRMC Troop Command Change of Command

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The outgoing and incoming commander with LRMC Troop Command share a moment during their change of command ceremony, June 23, 2023, at Landstuhl, Germany. Lt. Col. Anthony M. Sabatini assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Casey Wilson. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 10:36
    Photo ID: 7901718
    VIRIN: 230623-A-PB921-1067
    Resolution: 2936x3400
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC Troop Command Change of Command [Image 15 of 15], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Germany
    Training Support Center
    LRMC
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

