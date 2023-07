LRMC Troop Command Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Andrew L. Landers (right), commander, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Anthony M. Sabatini, incoming commander, LRMC Troop Command, during a change of command ceremony, June 23, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Sabatini assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Casey Wilson. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

