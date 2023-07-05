LRMC Troop Command Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony M. Sabatini, commander Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Troop Command, provides his remarks during a change of command ceremony, June 23, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Sabatini assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Casey Wilson. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

