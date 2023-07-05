U.S. Army Col. Andrew L. Landers, commander, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), addresses the audience during the LRMC Troop Command, change of command ceremony, June 23, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Lt. Col. Anthony M. Sabatini assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Casey Wilson. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

