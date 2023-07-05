U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micheal Rochin from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, loads cargo onto an aircraft in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 9, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. Joint Force to refine command and control concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in endeavors around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7901250
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-PN902-1446
|Resolution:
|5621x3740
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|77
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
