U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micheal Rochin from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, loads cargo onto an aircraft in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 9, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. Joint Force to refine command and control concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in endeavors around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 02:33 Photo ID: 7901250 VIRIN: 230709-F-PN902-1446 Resolution: 5621x3740 Size: 1.39 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 77 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.