U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Rivera and Senior Airman Micheal Rochin both from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, load cargo onto an aircraft in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 9, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP