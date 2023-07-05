U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Rivera and Senior Airman Micheal Rochin both from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, load cargo onto an aircraft in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 9, 2023. NE 23-2 is a dynamic exercise that will utilize several platforms to test command and control. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 02:33 Photo ID: 7901247 VIRIN: 230709-F-PN902-1367 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.56 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.