U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Rivera from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, loads cargo onto an aircraft in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 9, 2023. NE 23-2 is a dynamic exercise that will utilize several platforms to test command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7901249
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-PN902-1433
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
