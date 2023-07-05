U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Rivera from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, loads cargo onto an aircraft in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 9, 2023. NE 23-2 is a dynamic exercise that will utilize several platforms to test command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

